IN THE PIPELINE: New UK ‘Borg vs. McEnroe’ Trailer Imminent

A pair of trailers for Janus Metz’s Borg vs. McEnroe (UK title) has already landed from Sweden’s SF Studios, and now UK’s Curzon Artificial Eye is preparing to ramp up the marketing in time for the film’s UK release and world premiere at TIFF next month.

The BBFC have rated a brand new trailer for the film today – which, if Curzon’s UK teaser is to go by, is expected to be substantially different from the original Swedish full trailer released last month. We expect it to land online any day now, so stay tuned.

Wimbledon, 1980. The rainiest summer in decades. The world is waiting to see the number one tennis player in the world, Björn Borg, claim his fifth Wimbledon title. But few know of the drama behind the scenes: at only 24, Borg is close to the end – run-down, worn out and ridden with anxiety. Meanwhile, the challenger John McEnroe, 20, has decided to replace his former hero on the Wimbledon throne. Borg/McEnroe is a story about the price of success. How the world’s two best tennis players, already in their early twenties, are imprisoned by their own careers. Two athletes constantly reduced to each other’s opposites by a commercialized tennis industry: the cartoonish ”lce Borg” and ”Superbrat”. Two rivals who, during Wimbledon 1980, are forced to realize that the only person capable of understanding what they are going through is their worst enemy.

Starring Sverrir Gudnason, Shia LaBeouf and Stellan Skarsgård, Borg vs McEnroe (also known as Borg/McEnroe or simply Borg in Sweden) is released September 22 in the UK, with a U.S. release sometime in 2018. See the recent Swedish full trailer below:

