IN THE PIPELINE: Brand New ‘Paddington 2’ Trailer To Arrive Any Day Now

Following a short-but-sweet first look teaser back in May, StudioCanal is about to release a brand new longer look at Paddington 2. The German FSK has rated the new piece this week, which we can also confirm is available for German cinemas to play – so expect it online any day now (UPDATE: especially as it has already landed in German).

Paddington is happily settled with the Brown family in Windsor Gardens, where he has become a popular member of the community, spreading joy and marmalade wherever he goes. While searching for the perfect present for his beloved Aunt Lucy’s hundredth birthday, Paddington spots a unique pop-up book in Mr. Gruber’s antique shop, and embarks upon a series of odd jobs to buy it. But when the book is stolen, it’s up to Paddington and the Browns to unmask the thief…

Featuring Ben Whishaw as the voice of Paddington, and also starring Hugh Grant, Brendan Gleeson, Hugh Bonneville and Sally Hawkins, Paddington 2 is released November 10 in the UK, and January 12, 2018 in the U.S.. See the recent UK teaser below:

Advertisements