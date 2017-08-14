In The Pipeline, Weekly Trailer Updates

Is The First Trailer For Richard Linklater’s ‘Last Flag Flying’ Arriving This Week?

Looks like the wait for the first look at Richard Linklater’s latest is nearly over. The first trailer for the director’s Last Flag Flying showed up on this week’s Deluxe Digital trailer list for U.S. cinemas – however, for whatever reason, it’s not actually included on the drive itself. Whether that means it will play in front of The Hitman’s Bodyguard this week or not is up in the air (it appears it was, and still may be, the plan) – but it definitely means we aren’t far off the trailer’s online and theatrical release. As always, we will update as soon as we hear more.

Screenshot_20170814-155200-01.jpeg

Starring Bryan Cranston, Steve Carell and Laurence Fishburne, the film is set to debut at the New York Film Festival – followed by a U.S. release November 3 with a UK date to be announced.

