OFFICIAL: First ‘The Death of Stalin’ Trailer This Week

eOne UK just announced to press that the first trailer for The Thick Of It and Veep creator Armando Iannucci’s The Death Of Stalin is set to drop this week.

No further details on when exactly have been provided – we will be sure to update when we hear more and when the trailer launches.

On the night of 2nd March 1953, a man is dying. The man is Joseph Stalin, dictator, tyrant, butcher as well a Secretary General of USSR. A terrible stroke is wracking his entire body. He is drooling. He is pissing himself. He is about to kick the bucket and if you play your cards right, his job is yours for the taking.

Starring Steve Buscemi, Michael Palin, Jeffrey Tambor, Jason Isaacs, Rupert Friend, Simon Russell Beale, Andrea Riseborough, Paddy Considine and Olga Kurylenko, the film is released in the UK on October 20, with a US date to be announced.

(h/t JumpCut)

Advertisements