IN THE PIPELINE: The ‘mother!’ Trailer Mystery Continues As Another Longer New Look Rated

God help you. The anticipation for next Tuesday’s official online trailer for Darren Aronofsky’s mother! is reaching fever pitch. As what we initially believed to be the trailer itself – teased with a 30-second spot on Monday – is now playing in North American cinemas with Detroit and The Dark Tower (and since leaked online); yet another even longer look at the mysterious film has been rated by the UK’s BBFC tonight, clocking in at just over two minutes.

For the record – the current mother! trailers which have been theatrically released run 1:08 and 1:20 respectively, with the former being dialogue-only, and the latter adding some extra footage to play over the existing dialogue. The latter (still short) variant is also the basis for the ‘tease’ spot posted by Paramount on Monday – with previous similar debuts for ArrivalAllied and Fences also dropping shorter TV spot versions as a prelude to the main meal that is the full trailer. This, therefore, would suggest that the 1:20 trailer is what’s coming out Tuesday.

But – the version rated by the BBFC today is longer than both: likely containing even more new footage added on to what we’ve already seen, or being a completely different cut.

Question is – what’s coming online on Tuesday? Guess we’ll have to tune in at 6am PT/9am ET/2pm UK time that day to find out.

Starring Jennifer Lawrence, Javier Bardem, Michelle Pfeiffer and Ed Harris, mother! is released on September 15 in the U.S. and the UK.

