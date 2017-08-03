In The Pipeline

IN THE PIPELINE: 4 Minutes Of Exclusive ‘It’ Footage On The Way To Cinemas Next Week

We may already have two trailers for Andy Muschietti’s upcoming adaptation of Stephen King’s It, but looks like audiences seeing Annabelle: Creation next week should expect a brand new extensive look at the film.

Consumer Protection BC have rated a 4-minute-12-second extended footage reel for the film, no doubt to be attached to David F. Sandberg’s acclaimed Annabelle prequel which is released in North American and UK cinemas next week. We don’t expect this to be released online, so if the trailers weren’t enough and you’d like to see more from It, be sure to get your tickets for Annabelle: Creation.

When children begin to disappear in the town of Derry, Maine, a group of young kids are faced with their biggest fears when they square off against an evil clown named Pennywise, whose history of murder and violence dates back for centuries.

Starring Bill Skarsgård, Megan Charpentier, Nicholas Hamilton, Jaeden Lieberher, Owen Teague and Finn Wolfhard, It is released in the UK and U.S. on September 8. See the latest trailer below:

 

