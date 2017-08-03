Eli Roth’s ‘Death Wish’ Remake Gets First Trailer

Dr. Paul Kersey is a surgeon who only sees the aftermath of Chicago violence when it is rushed into his ER – until his wife and college-age daughter are viciously attacked in their suburban home. With the police overloaded with crimes, Paul, burning for revenge, hunts his family’s assailants to deliver justice. As the anonymous slayings of criminals grabs the media’s attention, the city wonders if this deadly vigilante is a guardian angel or a grim reaper.