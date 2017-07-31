CONFIRMED: New U.S. ‘Goodbye Christopher Robin’ Trailer This Week

Following the UK teaser, a brand new full U.S. trailer for Goodbye Christopher Robin is set to arrive this week. It’s been sent by Deluxe Digital to North American cinemas for Step, and we expect it online in the coming days.

GOODBYE CHRISTOPHER ROBIN gives a rare glimpse into the relationship between beloved children’s author A. A. Milne and his son Christopher Robin, whose toys inspired the magical world of Winnie the Pooh. Along with his mother Daphne and his nanny Olive, Christopher Robin and his family are swept up in the international success of the books; the enchanting tales bringing hope and comfort to England after the First World War. But with the eyes of the world on Christopher Robin, what will the cost be to the family?

Starring Domhnall Gleason, Margot Robbie and Kelly Macdonald, the film is released September 29 in the UK and October 13 in the United States. See the UK teaser below:

Advertisements