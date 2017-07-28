Confirmed Trailers

CONFIRMED: First Trailer For Eli Roth’s ‘Death Wish’ Imminent – See It Now With ‘Detroit’

Posted by Anton Volkov on

We’re about to get our first look at Eli Roth’s latest. The first trailer for his remake of Death Wish is – suprise, surprise – attached to North American screenings of Kathryn Bigelow’s Detroit. And with the film going into limited release (with a wide rollout next week) from today; not only does that mean you could potentially catch the trailer in theatres showing Detroit now, but also that it should be online in the next few days. Of course, we will have it here when it launches.

Screenshot_20170728-200317.png

Starring Bruce Willis, Vincent D’Onofrio and Dean Norris, Death Wish is out November 22 in the United States, with a UK date to be announced.

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s