CONFIRMED: First Trailer For Eli Roth’s ‘Death Wish’ Imminent – See It Now With ‘Detroit’

We’re about to get our first look at Eli Roth’s latest. The first trailer for his remake of Death Wish is – suprise, surprise – attached to North American screenings of Kathryn Bigelow’s Detroit. And with the film going into limited release (with a wide rollout next week) from today; not only does that mean you could potentially catch the trailer in theatres showing Detroit now, but also that it should be online in the next few days. Of course, we will have it here when it launches.

Starring Bruce Willis, Vincent D’Onofrio and Dean Norris, Death Wish is out November 22 in the United States, with a UK date to be announced.

