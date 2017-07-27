News

Welcome To George Clooney’s ‘Suburbicon’ In First Trailer

Posted by Anton Volkov on

Suburbicon is a peaceful, idyllic suburban community with affordable homes and manicured lawns …the perfect place to raise a family, and in the summer of 1959, the Lodge family is doing just that. But the tranquil surface masks a disturbing reality, as husband and father Gardner Lodge must navigate the town’s dark underbelly of betrayal, deceit, and violence. This is a tale of very flawed people making very bad choices. This is Suburbicon.

Starring Matt Damon, Julianne Moore, Josh Brolin, and Oscar Isaac, the film is released in the U.S. on October 27, followed by the UK on November 24.

