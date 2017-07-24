CONFIRMED: First Trailer For Sony Animation’s ‘The Star’ This Week

Since some have been asking if this will come in time for The Emoji Movie – the first trailer for The Star is set to arrive this week. Sent to North American cinemas by Deluxe Digital to play with the already-infamous film, we expect it online in the coming days.

In Sony Pictures Animation’s THE STAR, a small but brave donkey named Bo yearns for a life beyond his daily grind at the village mill. One day he finds the courage to break free, and finally goes on the adventure of his dreams. On his journey, he teams up with Ruth, a loveable sheep who has lost her flock and Dave, a dove with lofty aspirations. Along with three wisecracking camels and some eccentric stable animals, Bo and his new friends follow the Star and become accidental heroes in the greatest story ever told – the first Christmas.

Featuring the voices of Steven Yeun, Kelly Clarkson, Keegan-Michael Key, Oprah Winfrey, Tyler Perry and Christopher Plummer, The Star is released November 10 in the U.S. and November 24 in the UK.

