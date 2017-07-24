CONFIRMED: First Trailer For George Clooney’s ‘Suburbicon’ This Week

Just following a release date shift, Paramount is set to launch the first trailer for George Clooney’s Suburbicon this week. The piece has been sent to North American cinemas today by Deluxe Digital to play with Atomic Blonde – expect it online in the coming days.

Suburbicon is a peaceful, idyllic suburban community with affordable homes and manicured lawns …the perfect place to raise a family, and in the summer of 1959, the Lodge family is doing just that. But the tranquil surface masks a disturbing reality, as husband and father Gardner Lodge must navigate the town’s dark underbelly of betrayal, deceit, and violence. This is a tale of very flawed people making very bad choices. This is Suburbicon.

Starring Matt Damon, Julianne Moore, Josh Brolin, and Oscar Isaac, the film is released in the U.S. on October 27, followed by the UK on November 24.

