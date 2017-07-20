News

Todd Haynes’ ‘Wonderstruck’ Gets Teaser Trailer

Posted by Anton Volkov on

Ben and Rose are children from two different eras who secretly wish their lives were different. Ben longs for the father he has never known, while Rose dreams of a mysterious actress whose life she chronicles in a scrapbook. When Ben discovers a puzzling clue in his home and Rose reads an enticing headline in the newspaper, both children set out on quests to find what they are missing that unfold with mesmerizing symmetry.

Starring, Oakes Fegley Julianne Moore, Michelle Williams and Millicent Simmonds, the film is released October 20 in the U.S., with a UK date to be announced.

