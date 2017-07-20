OFFICIAL: New Trailer For ‘It’ Next Week

While It will not be present at tomorrow’s Warner Bros panel at SDCC, the studio has announced today, alongside a new poster, that a brand new trailer for the film (which previewed to fans last night at the ScareDiego off-site event) is set to arrive next week. We will be sure to update when an official date is announced.

Check out the #ITMovie SDCC Exclusive Art and get it signed by the Losers’ Club @ the WB Booth. Don't miss the new trailer next week #WBSDCC pic.twitter.com/QfC1hiEZxw — IT Movie🎈 (@ITMovieOfficial) July 20, 2017

When children begin to disappear in the town of Derry, Maine, a group of young kids are faced with their biggest fears when they square off against an evil clown named Pennywise, whose history of murder and violence dates back for centuries.

Starring Bill Skarsgård, Megan Charpentier, Nicholas Hamilton, Jaeden Lieberher, Owen Teague and Finn Wolfhard, It is released in the UK and U.S. on September 8.

