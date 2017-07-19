Meet The Granite Mountain Hotshots In First Trailer For Joseph Kosinski’s ‘Only The Brave’

Here's your first look at #OnlyTheBrave, based on the true story of the Granite Mountain Hotshots. pic.twitter.com/QL5AATKKBi — GQ Magazine (@GQMagazine) July 19, 2017

(Watch it uncropped at GQ – we will update with YouTube version when it’s up)

All men are created equal… then, a few become firefighters. Only the Brave, based on the true story of the Granite Mountain Hotshots, is the heroic story of one unit of local firefighters that through hope, determination, sacrifice, and the drive to protect families, communities, and our country become one of the most elite firefighting teams in the country. As most of us run from danger, they run toward it – they watch over our lives, our homes, everything we hold dear, as they forge a unique brotherhood that comes into focus with one fateful fire.

Starring Josh Brolin, Miles Teller, Jeff Bridges, James Badge Dale with Taylor Kitsch and Jennifer Connelly, the film is released October 20 in the US, with a UK date to be announced.

