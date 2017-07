In the hidden high-security government laboratory where she works, lonely Elisa is trapped in a life of silence and isolation. Elisa’s life is changed forver when she and co-worker Zelda discover a secret classified experiment.

Starring Sally Hawkins, Octavia Spencer, Michael Shannon, Richard Jenkins, Michael Stuhlbarg and Doug Jones, The Shape of Water is released December 8 in the U.S., with a UK date to be announced.

