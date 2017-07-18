News

Welcome To The Ice Age In First ‘Alpha’ Trailer

An epic adventure set in the last Ice Age. Europe, 20,000 years ago. While on his first hunt with his tribe’s most elite group, a young man is injured and left for dead. Awakening to find himself broken and alone — he must learn to survive and navigate the harsh and unforgiving wilderness. Reluctantly taming a lone wolf abandoned by its pack, the pair learn to rely on each other and become unlikely allies, enduring countless dangers and overwhelming odds in order to find their way home before the deadly winter arrives.

Starring Kodi Smit-McPhee, Leonor Varela and Jens Hultén, Alpha is released March 2, 2018 in the U.S., followed by March 9 in the UK.

