Find Out The Story Behind Wonder Woman In New ‘Professor Marston & The Wonder Women’ Trailer

Posted by Anton Volkov on

In a superhero origin tale unlike any other, the film is the incredible true story of what inspired Harvard psychologist Dr. William Moulton Marston to create the iconic Wonder Woman character in the 1940’s. While Marston’s feminist superhero was criticized by censors for her ‘sexual perversity’, he was keeping a secret that could have destroyed him. Marston’s muses for the Wonder Woman character were his wife Elizabeth Marston and their lover Olive Byrne, two empowered women who defied convention: working with Marston on human behavior research — while building a hidden life with him that rivaled the greatest of superhero disguises.

Directed by Angela Robinson and starring Luke Evans as the creator of the iconic DC superhero, Rebecca Hall and Bella Heathcote, the film is released October 27 in the US, with a UK date to be announced.

