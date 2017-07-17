OFFICIAL: Full ‘Professor Marston & The Wonder Women’ Trailer On Tuesday

Looks like Annapurna Pictures are cashing in on the Comic-Con hype. Carrying on what is sure to be a huge week for trailers, a full new look at Professor Marston & The Wonder Women has been announced to arrive tomorrow. We will have the trailer here as soon as it’s online.

Here’s a sneak peek at the @marstonmovie. Full trailer coming tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/Chk1EVzPN4 — Luke Evans (@TheRealLukevans) July 17, 2017

Excited to introduce the wonder women tomorrow… pic.twitter.com/BFVmW2gFhe — Rebecca Hall (@realrebeccahall) July 17, 2017

(h/t @ReelFada)

Directed by Angela Robinson and starring Luke Evans as the creator of the iconic DC superhero, Rebecca Hall and Bella Heathcote, the film is released October 27 in the US, with a UK date to be announced.

Advertisements