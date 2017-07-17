Confirmed Trailers

OFFICIAL: Full ‘Professor Marston & The Wonder Women’ Trailer On Tuesday

Posted by Anton Volkov on

Looks like Annapurna Pictures are cashing in on the Comic-Con hype. Carrying on what is sure to be a huge week for trailers, a full new look at Professor Marston & The Wonder Women has been announced to arrive tomorrow. We will have the trailer here as soon as it’s online.

(h/t @ReelFada)

Directed by Angela Robinson and starring Luke Evans as the creator of the iconic DC superhero, Rebecca Hall and Bella Heathcote, the film is released October 27 in the US, with a UK date to be announced.

