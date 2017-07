We have been waiting for this. James Franco as Tommy Wiseau. A24 have announced that the first trailer for the Franco-directed The Disaster Artist will arrive tomorrow.

Now thru December, we're living on Tommy Wiseau's planet. First teaser for #TheDisasterArtist drops tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/i4PL8Myj69 — A24 (@A24) July 17, 2017

Also starring Dave Franco, Seth Rogen, Josh Hutcherson, Zac Efron, Hannibal Buress, Melanie Griffith, Sharon Stone, and Jacki Weaver, the film is released December 1 in the U.S., with a UK date to be announced.

