New ‘Wind River’ Trailer Is Here

UPDATE: It’s here!

A brand new look at Taylor Sheridan’s highly-anticipated Wind River is on the way. The new trailer has been sent to North American cinemas by Deluxe Digital, and we expect it online in the days ahead.

WIND RIVER is a chilling thriller that follows a rookie FBI agent who teams up with a local game tracker with deep community ties and a haunted past to investigate the murder of a local girl on a remote Native American Reservation in the hopes of solving the mysterious death.

Starring Jeremy Renner and Elizabeth Olsen, Wind River is released August 4 in the U.S. and September 8 in the UK.

