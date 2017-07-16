In The Pipeline

IN THE PIPELINE: Teaser Trailer For Darren Aronofsky’s ‘mother!’ Is Almost Here

Posted by Anton Volkov on

We know you’ve been waiting on this one. Paramount Pictures are set to launch a short (but no doubt sweet) teaser trailer for Darren Aronofsky’s cryptic mother! soon. The piece has been rated on Friday evening by Consumer Protection BC, and we expect it online as early as this coming week with Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk. As always, stay tuned for more updates soon.

Screenshot at Jul 16 17-03-09

Starring Jennifer Lawrence, Javier Bardem, Michelle Pfeiffer and Ed Harris, mother! is released on October 13 in the U.S., followed by November 10 in the UK.

Advertisements

One Comment Add yours

  1. Juan says:
    July 17, 2017 at 01:44

    Can’t wait! My most anticipated movie of the year!

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s