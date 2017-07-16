IN THE PIPELINE: Teaser Trailer For Darren Aronofsky’s ‘mother!’ Is Almost Here

We know you’ve been waiting on this one. Paramount Pictures are set to launch a short (but no doubt sweet) teaser trailer for Darren Aronofsky’s cryptic mother! soon. The piece has been rated on Friday evening by Consumer Protection BC, and we expect it online as early as this coming week with Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk. As always, stay tuned for more updates soon.

Starring Jennifer Lawrence, Javier Bardem, Michelle Pfeiffer and Ed Harris, mother! is released on October 13 in the U.S., followed by November 10 in the UK.

