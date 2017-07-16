UPDATE: New ‘Blade Runner 2049’ Trailer Monday On GMA

UPDATE: Looks like we are getting this trailer before SDCC. Expect it online around 2pm UK time tomorrow.

No doubt ahead of a debut at next Saturday’s Warner Bros SDCC presentation, Alberta Film Ratings have classified the third trailer for Denis Villeneuve’s Blade Runner 2049.

(h/t @DGSimo)

There is also a good chance that North American audiences seeing Christoper Nolan’s Dunkirk in theatres next week may get an early peek at the trailer from Thursday evening. We will be able to confirm if this is the case on Monday, so stay tuned.

Thirty years after the events of the first film, a new blade runner, LAPD Officer K, unearths a long-buried secret that has the potential to plunge what’s left of society into chaos. K’s discovery leads him on a quest to find Rick Deckard, a former LAPD blade runner who has been missing for 30 years.

Also starring Ana de Armas, Robin Wright, Dave Bautista and Jared Leto, Denis Villeneuve’s Blade Runner 2049 arrives in U.S. and UK cinemas October 6, 2017. See the latest trailer below:

Advertisements