Starring Storm Reid, Reese Witherspoon, Mindy Kaling, Levi Miller, Deric McCabe, Chris Pine, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Michael Peña, Zach Galifianakis and Oprah Winfrey, A Wrinkle in Time is released in the U.S. on March 9, 2018, followed by the UK on March 23.

Advertisements