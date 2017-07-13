New UK Trailer Introduces The ‘American Assassin’

(Click the image below to watch it at The Independent, and we will update when it’s live on YouTube)

American Assassin follows the rise of Mitch Rapp, a CIA black ops recruit under the instruction of Cold War veteran Stan Hurley. The pair is then enlisted by CIA Deputy Director Irene Kennedy to investigate a wave of apparently random attacks on both military and civilian targets. Together the three discover a pattern in the violence leading them to a joint mission with a lethal Turkish agent to stop a mysterious operative intent on starting a World War in the Middle East.

Starring Dylan O’Brien, Michael Keaton and Taylor Kitsch, American Assassin is released in the U.S. and UK on September 15.

