News

New UK Trailer Introduces The ‘American Assassin’

Posted by Anton Volkov on

(Click the image below to watch it at The Independent, and we will update when it’s live on YouTube)

Screenshot at Jul 13 08-52-37.png

American Assassin follows the rise of Mitch Rapp, a CIA black ops recruit under the instruction of Cold War veteran Stan Hurley. The pair is then enlisted by CIA Deputy Director Irene Kennedy to investigate a wave of apparently random attacks on both military and civilian targets. Together the three discover a pattern in the violence leading them to a joint mission with a lethal Turkish agent to stop a mysterious operative intent on starting a World War in the Middle East.

Starring Dylan O’Brien, Michael Keaton and Taylor Kitsch, American Assassin is released in the U.S. and UK on September 15.

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s