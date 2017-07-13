Gary Oldman Is Winston Churchill In First Trailer For ‘Darkest Hour’

Within days of becoming Prime Minister of Great Britain, Winston Churchill must face one of his most turbulent and defining trials: exploring a negotiated peace treaty with Nazi Germany, or standing firm to fight for the ideals, liberty and freedom of a nation. As the unstoppable Nazi forces roll across Western Europe and the threat of invasion is imminent, and with an unprepared public, a skeptical King, and his own party plotting against him, Churchill must withstand his darkest hour, rally a nation, and attempt to change the course of world history.
Also starring Ben Mendelsohn, Kristin Scott Thomas and Lily James, Darkest Hour is released in the U.S. on November 22, and in the UK all the way on January 12, 2018.
One Comment Add yours
Wow! Gary Oldman just loses himself in practically every role he has ever done. Such a fantastic trailer! I am really excited for this one.
LikeLike