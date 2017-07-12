IN THE PIPELINE: First Trailer For ‘The Snowman’ Coming Soon

Finally – is all we can say. The first trailer for Tomas Alfredson’s adaptation of Jo Nesbø’s The Snowman is in the can: it has been rated today by Alberta Film Ratings and we expect it online in the next two weeks, in time to play with the release of Atomic Blonde at the latest.

We will be sure to update when more information comes in.

When an elite crime squad’s lead detective investigates the disappearance of a victim on the first snow of winter, he fears an elusive serial killer may be active again. With the help of a brilliant recruit, the cop must connect decades-old cold cases to the brutal new one if he hopes to outwit this unthinkable evil before the next snowfall.

Starring Michael Fassbender, Rebecca Ferguson, Charlotte Gainsbourg and J.K. Simmons, The Snowman arrives in UK cinemas on Friday, October 13, followed by the U.S. on October 20.

