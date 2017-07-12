IN THE PIPELINE: First Trailer For ‘Proud Mary’ Coming Soon

Sony are on a roll today. Just following Alberta Film Ratings’ classification of the first Alpha trailer from Studio 8, up pops a rating for the first look at Screen Gems’ Proud Mary. Expect the trailer to land online in the coming weeks.

Mary is a hit woman working for an organized crime family in Boston, whose life is completely turned around when she meets a young boy whose path she crosses when a professional hit goes bad.

Starring Taraji P. Henson, Danny Glover and Neal McDonough, Proud Mary is released in the U.S. and UK on January 12.

