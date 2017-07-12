In The Pipeline

IN THE PIPELINE: First Trailer For ‘Proud Mary’ Coming Soon

Posted by Anton Volkov on

Sony are on a roll today. Just following Alberta Film Ratings’ classification of the first Alpha trailer from Studio 8, up pops a rating for the first look at Screen Gems’ Proud Mary. Expect the trailer to land online in the coming weeks.

 

Screenshot at Jul 12 21-39-50

Mary is a hit woman working for an organized crime family in Boston, whose life is completely turned around when she meets a young boy whose path she crosses when a professional hit goes bad.

Starring Taraji P. Henson, Danny Glover and Neal McDonough, Proud Mary is released in the U.S. and UK on January 12.

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s