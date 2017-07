One of the more interesting projects coming next year, Albert Hughes’ Ice Age thriller Alpha (previously titled The Solutrean and originally due to be released this September), is about to get its first trailer. The piece was rated by Alberta Film Ratings earlier today, and we expect it online in the coming weeks.

Starring Kodi Smit-McPhee, Leonor Varela and Jens Hultén, Alpha is released March 2, 2018 in the U.S., followed by March 9 in the UK.

