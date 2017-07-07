[UPDATING] SDCC 2017: New Trailers To Expect & Not To Expect

It’s this time of year again – the annual San Diego Comic-Con is exactly two weeks away (running from July 20-23), bringing with it a slew of news, cast appearances and more from the most anticipated films of the year’s remainder, as well as of the near future.

As many of you know, SDCC is also very much a place for first looks at footage from these upcoming films. The studios’ Hall H panels have always shown off exclusive work-in-progress clips and trailers from upcoming films that wouldn’t otherwise arrive online publicly, but there has been an increasing notoriety of leaks by the attending audience in the past few years. So the annual convention is now a place mostly for actual public trailer launches, as well as some special early peeks.

With schedules for the weekend coming online over the course of the next few days, we will go through the studios’ planned panels for each day – highlighting what footage to look forward to debuting online, and what not to expect to be released. Bear in mind – these are merely educated guesses, based on previous experience following Comic-Con and other trailer launches, as well as the timing of previous trailers for the respective films.

We will be updating this guide throughout the coming days, as well as when studios announce the panels and films (and maybe even trailers) presented formally.

Thursday, July 20

20th Century Fox (11:30am PT, Hall H)

What To Expect:

The full trailer for Matthew Vaughn’s Kingsman: The Golden Circle: the first teaser arrived in April, with sponsor spots arriving since, so it’s definitely about time for a new full look at the anticipated September release to arrive online.

Possible teaser for Maze Runner: The Death Cure: the film is released in early February, so still seven months out, but could be a good time to debut something for the public.

What Not To Expect:

Any Marvel/X-Men/Deadpool footage shown to arrive online: while it’s almost a foregone conclusion that the studio (it’s Comic-Con, come on!) will show off New Mutants, Deadpool 2 and X-Men: Dark Phoenix with, likely, some early footage/trailers; expect none of that to be released online. The films are just too far away (New Mutants is first up in April 2018), and Fox doesn’t tend to start their trailer campaigns as early as, say, Warner Bros. The same applies to Shane Black’s The Predator , which is released in August 2018 and is very likely to show off something at the panel.

Anything from the studio's 'non-fanboy' releases: the focus at Fox's presentations has almost always been their comic book and, to be blunt, 'fanboy-friendly' films. So don't expect any footage from Murder on the Orient Express, The Greatest Showman, the untitled Steven Spielberg Pentagon Papers film… There is, however, a slim outside chance the studio may show off Francis Lawrence's Red Sparrow – Jennifer Lawrence is likely to be at the con as part of the X-Men cast, and the film will appeal to those longing for a female-led Black Widow-style spy thriller. If Sparrow does make an appearance, don't expect the footage to go online.

Sony Pictures Classics’ Brigsby Bear (12:45pm PT, Hall H)

What To Expect:

A full trailer: a teaser landed back in June, and with the film beginning its release in the U.S. the following week, this is a great chance to debut one more trailer.

Netflix’s Bright and Death Note (3:15pm PT, Hall H)

What To Expect:

A full trailer for Bright: Netflix debuted a teaser for David Ayer’s Suicide Squad follow-up all the way back in February, so this is the perfect opportunity to release a longer look at the film to the public.

What Not To Expect:

A new Death Note trailer as we just got one.

Warner Bros. Pictures’ The LEGO Ninjago Movie (6:45pm PT, Hall H)

What To Expect:

A new trailer: A first trailer arrived all the way back in February, we are definitely due for a new look to be released online – especially as the film is due out in September.

Friday, July 21

Saturday, July 22

Sunday, July 23

Which of the panels and trailers are you most looking forward to seeing? Let us know!

