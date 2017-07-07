IN THE PIPELINE: There’s A New ‘The Dark Tower’ Trailer Coming

We’ve gotten our long-awaited first look at Nikolaj Arcel’s The Dark Tower back in May, and now following a slew of international posters, we are pleased to report that a second trailer is on the way.

The piece, clocking it at just over 90 seconds, has been rated by the UK’s BBFC yesterday. We at first suspected that it’s likely to be a cut down version of the first trailer, but we have since been able to verify that this is indeed a brand new piece with new footage from the film.

Our understanding is that the trailer has already been sent to cinemas across Europe, so expect the trailer to arrive online hopefully in the next few days. We will update when we hear more.

(h/t @chandleredward2)

The last Gunslinger, Roland Deschain, has been locked in an eternal battle with Walter O’Dim, also known as the Man in Black, determined to prevent him from toppling the Dark Tower, which holds the universe together. With the fate of the worlds at stake, good and evil will collide in the ultimate battle as only Roland can defend the Tower from the Man in Black.

Starring Idris Elba, Matthew McConaughey and Tom Taylor, The Dark Tower is released in the U.S. on August 4, followed by the UK on August 18. See the previously released full trailer below:

