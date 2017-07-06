News

The World Will Be Taken By Storm In New ‘Geostorm’ Trailer

Posted by Anton Volkov on

After an unprecedented series of natural disasters threatened the planet, the world’s leaders came together to create an intricate network of satellites to control the global climate and keep everyone safe. But now, something has gone wrong—the system built to protect the Earth is attacking it, and it’s a race against the clock to uncover the real threat before a worldwide geostorm wipes out everything…and everyone along with it.

Starring Gerard Butler, Abbie Cornish and Ed Harris, Geostorm is released October 20 in the U.S. and UK.

