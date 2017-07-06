IN THE PIPELINE: First Trailer For Joe Wright’s ‘Darkest Hour’ On The Way

Those longing to get a good look at Gary Oldman’s sure to be memorable performance as Winston Churchill, get ready – Universal and Focus are set to release the first look at footage from Joe Wright’s Darkest Hour very soon, with the piece – a full-length trailer – having been completed and rated by Alberta Film Ratings today.

Based on the timing, we would expect this to arrive online in the weeks ahead, likely in time to play with Atomic Blonde – also a Universal/Focus release (we also wouldn’t be surprised if it debuts theatrically with Dunkirk). Stay tuned, and we will update when we hear more.

Within days of becoming Prime Minister of Great Britain, Winston Churchill must face one of his most turbulent and defining trials: exploring a negotiated peace treaty with Nazi Germany, or standing firm to fight for the ideals, liberty and freedom of a nation. As the unstoppable Nazi forces roll across Western Europe and the threat of invasion is imminent, and with an unprepared public, a skeptical King, and his own party plotting against him, Churchill must withstand his darkest hour, rally a nation, and attempt to change the course of world history.

Also starring Ben Mendelsohn, Kristin Scott Thomas and Lily James, Darkest Hour is released in the U.S. on November 22, and in the UK all the way on January 12, 2018.

