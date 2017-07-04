Legends Face Off In Brand New Full ‘Borg vs. McEnroe’ Trailer

Following yesterday’s UK teaser, SF Studios have launched the full-length trailer for Janus Metz Pedersen’s Borg vs. McEnroe. Watch it below:

Wimbledon, 1980. The rainiest summer in decades. The world is waiting to see the number one tennis player in the world, Björn Borg, claim his fifth Wimbledon title. But few know of the drama behind the scenes: at only 24, Borg is close to the end – run-down, worn out and ridden with anxiety. Meanwhile, the challenger John McEnroe, 20, has decided to replace his former hero on the Wimbledon throne. Borg/McEnroe is a story about the price of success. How the world’s two best tennis players, already in their early twenties, are imprisoned by their own careers. Two athletes constantly reduced to each other’s opposites by a commercialized tennis industry: the cartoonish ”lce Borg” and ”Superbrat”. Two rivals who, during Wimbledon 1980, are forced to realize that the only person capable of understanding what they are going through is their worst enemy.

Starring Sverrir Gudnason, Shia LaBeouf and Stellan Skarsgård, Borg (also known as Borg/McEnroe or simply Borg in Sweden) is released September 22 in the UK, with a U.S. date to be announced.

Advertisements