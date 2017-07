Award-winning Danish director Janus Metz Pedersen brings to the screen the story of one of the world’s greatest icons Björn Borg and his biggest rival, the young and talented John McEnroe – and their legendary duel during the 1980 Wimbledon tournament.

Starring Sverrir Gudnason, Shia LaBeouf and Stellan Skarsgård, Borg vs. McEnroe (also known as Borg/McEnroe or just Borg in Sweden) is released September 22 in the UK, with a U.S. date to be announced.

(via Empire)

