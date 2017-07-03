Ava DuVernay’s ‘A Wrinkle In Time’ To Launch Teaser Trailer At D23 July 15

With San Diego Comic-Con and Disney’s D23 on the way in just a few weeks, July is sure to be a big month for high-profile trailer drops. And now, we know the first.

Director Ava DuVernay announced on Twitter today that the teaser trailer for her upcoming adaptation of A Wrinkle In Time will debut at Disney’s convention – presumably during the Live Action Films panel taking place on the morning of Saturday, July 15. It’s currently unclear if the first look will arrive online following its expo debut, but given the director’s announcement, it is likely the general public will see it that day also.

Teaser trailer coming at @D23Expo. Hope you like what you see! ✨ https://t.co/Ol1EqSNd64 — Ava DuVernay (@ava) July 3, 2017

We will be sure to update as more details come in.

Starring Storm Reid, Reese Witherspoon, Mindy Kaling, Levi Miller, Deric McCabe, Chris Pine, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Michael Peña, Zach Galifianakis and Oprah Winfrey, A Wrinkle in Time is released in the U.S. on March 9, 2018, followed by the UK on March 23.

