The New ‘My Little Pony’ Trailer Is Here

A new dark force threatens Ponyville, and the Mane 6 – Twilight Sparkle, Applejack, Rainbow Dash, Pinkie Pie, Fluttershy, and Rarity – embark on an unforgettable journey beyond Equestria where they meet new friends and exciting challenges on a quest to use the magic of friendship to save their home.

Featuring the voices of the original TV series cast including Tara Strong, as well as guest stars Emily Blunt, Liev Schreiber, Zoe Saldana and Sia, My Little Pony arrives in U.S. theatres on October 6, and in the UK on October 20.

Advertisements