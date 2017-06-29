The Game Plays You In First ‘Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle’ Trailers

When four high-school kids discover an old video game console with a game they’ve never heard of – Jumanji – they are immediately drawn into the game’s jungle setting, literally becoming the avatars they chose: gamer Spencer becomes a brawny adventurer; football jock Fridge loses (in his words) “the top two feet of his body” and becomes an Einstein; popular girl Bethany becomes a middle-aged male professor; and wallflower Martha becomes a badass warrior. What they discover is that you don’t just play Jumanji – you must survive it. To beat the game and return to the real world, they’ll have to go on the most dangerous adventure of their lives, discover what Alan Parrish left 20 years ago, and change the way they think about themselves – or they’ll be stuck in the game forever…