IN THE PIPELINE: New ‘Geostorm’ Trailer On The Way

Likely in time for July’s big releases, Consumer Protection BC have rated the full trailer for Dean Devlin’s Geostorm today. Given the timing, we could see it as soon as next week ahead of Spider-Man: Homecoming‘s release – as soon as we’ll get more info, we will be sure to update.

threatened the planet, the world’s leaders came together to create an intricate network of satellites to control the global climate and keep everyone safe. But now, something has gone wrong—the system built to protect the Earth is attacking it, and it’s a race against the clock to uncover the real threat before a worldwide geostorm wipes out everything…and everyone along with it.

Starring Gerard Butler, Abbie Cornish and Ed Harris, Geostorm is released October 20 in the U.S. and UK. See the teaser below:

