IN THE PIPELINE: First Trailer For Guillermo del Toro’s ‘The Shape Of Water’ Imminent

Posted by Anton Volkov on

Likely in time for War for the Planet of the Apes, Ontario Film Authority have rated the first trailer for Guillermo del Toro’s highly-anticipated The Shape Of Water – described as ‘an other-worldly fairy tale, set against the backdrop of Cold War-era America circa 1963’. The director previously teased the first look on his Twitter, revealing that it will be released in front of a certain upcoming film – and most importantly, that it won’t be released online until that film’s opening weekend has passed.

In the hidden high-security government laboratory where she works, lonely Elisa is trapped in a life of silence and isolation. Elisa’s life is changed forver when she and co-worker Zelda discover a secret classified experiment.

Starring Sally Hawkins, Octavia Spencer, Michael Shannon, Richard Jenkins, Michael Stuhlbarg and Doug Jones, The Shape of Water is released December 8 in the U.S., with a UK date to be announced.

