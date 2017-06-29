Andy Serkis’s ‘Breathe’ Unveils First Trailer

Adventurous and charismatic, Robin Cavendish has his whole life ahead of him when he is paralysed by polio whilst in Africa. Against all advice, Robin’s wife Diana brings him home from hospital where her devotion and witty determination transcends his disability. Together they refuse to be imprisoned by his suffering; dazzling others with their humour, courage and lust for life.
Starring Andrew Garfield and Claire Foy, Breathe is released October 13 in the U.S. and October 27 in the UK.
Advertisements