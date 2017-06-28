News

The Show Begins In First ‘The Greatest Showman’ Trailer

Posted by Anton Volkov on

The Greatest Showman is a bold and original musical that celebrates the birth of show business and the sense of wonder we feel when dreams come to life. Inspired by the ambition and imagination of P.T. Barnum, The Greatest Showman tells the story of a visionary who rose from nothing to create a mesmerizing spectacle that became a worldwide sensation.

Also starring Michelle Williams, Zendaya, Zac Efron and Rebecca Ferguson, The Greatest Showman is released on December 25 in the U.S. and January 1 in the UK.

