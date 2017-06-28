Steven Soderbergh Is Back With New UK ‘Logan Lucky’ Trailer

The Logans are a hardscrabble family from the hills of West Virginia, and their clan has been famous for its bad luck for nearly 90 years. But the conniving Jimmy Logan decides its time to turn the family’s luck around, and with a little help from his friends, the Redneck Robbers, he plans to steal $14 million from the Charlotte Motor Speedway.
Starring Channing Tatum, Adam Driver, Riley Keough and Daniel Craig, Logan Lucky is released in the United States on August 18, followed by the UK on August 25.
(via EMPIRE)
