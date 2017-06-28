News

Red-Band ‘A Bad Moms Christmas’ Trailer Brings On The Holidays

Posted by Anton Volkov on

A BAD MOMS CHRISTMAS follows our three under-appreciated and over-burdened women as they rebel against the challenges and expectations of the Super Bowl for moms: Christmas. And if creating a more perfect holiday for their families wasn’t hard enough, they have to do all of that while hosting and entertaining their own mothers. By the end of the journey, our moms will redefine how to make the holidays special for all and discover a closer relationship with their mothers.

Starring Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell and Susan Sarandon, A Bad Moms Christmas is released November 3 in the U.S., with a UK date to be announced.

