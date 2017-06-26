CONFIRMED: First Trailer For ‘The Greatest Showman’ This Week

UPDATE: And just hours after the classification came in, we can confirm the trailer will arrive in North American cinemas this week with The House. Expect it online in the coming days. (via Deluxe Digital)

On the heels of his Wolverine swan song Logan, the legendary Hugh Jackman has another big project coming up this year – The Greatest Showman. After having footage and more shown off at CinemaCon and CineEurope, Fox are set to release the film’s first trailer soon. It has been rated by the BBFC today, and we expect it online in the next few weeks – likely in time to play with Spider-Man: Homecoming and War For The Planet of the Apes in cinemas. As soon as we receive more info, we will be sure to update.

The Greatest Showman is a bold and original musical that celebrates the birth of show business and the sense of wonder we feel when dreams come to life. Inspired by the ambition and imagination of P.T. Barnum, The Greatest Showman tells the story of a visionary who rose from nothing to create a mesmerizing spectacle that became a worldwide sensation.

Also starring Michelle Williams, Zendaya, Zac Efron and Rebecca Ferguson, The Greatest Showman is released on December 25 in the U.S. and January 1 in the UK.

