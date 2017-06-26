Confirmed Trailers, Weekly Trailer Updates

CONFIRMED: Red-Band ‘A Bad Moms Christmas’ Trailer This Week

Posted by Anton Volkov on

Following the breakout success of Bad Moms, STX have originally announced a spin-off called Bad Dads…before social media reaction caught up to them and they, in turn, greenit a sequel. And now, that sequel – A Bad Moms Christmas – is about to get a first look red-band trailer this week. Sent to North American cinemas by Deluxe Digital for The House this week, we expect it online in the coming days.

Screenshot at Jun 26 16-37-28.png

Starring Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell and Susan Sarandon, A Bad Moms Christmas is released November 3 in the U.S., with a UK date to be announced.

