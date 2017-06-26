CONFIRMED: Red-Band ‘A Bad Moms Christmas’ Trailer This Week

Following the breakout success of Bad Moms, STX have originally announced a spin-off called Bad Dads…before social media reaction caught up to them and they, in turn, greenit a sequel. And now, that sequel – A Bad Moms Christmas – is about to get a first look red-band trailer this week. Sent to North American cinemas by Deluxe Digital for The House this week, we expect it online in the coming days.

Starring Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell and Susan Sarandon, A Bad Moms Christmas is released November 3 in the U.S., with a UK date to be announced.

Advertisements