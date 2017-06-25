VidCon Debuts First ‘Pitch Perfect 3’ Trailer

After the highs of winning the World Championships, the Bellas find themselves split apart and discovering there aren’t job prospects for making music with your mouth. But when they get the chance to reunite for an overseas USO tour, this group of awesome nerds will come together to make some music, and some questionable decisions, one last time.
Starring Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson, Brittany Snow, Anna Camp, Hailee Steinfeld and Ruby Rose, Pitch Perfect 3 is released in the U.S. and UK on December 22.
