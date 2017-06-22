IN THE PIPELINE: Teaser Trailer For Sony’s ‘Peter Rabbit’ On The Way

No doubt in time for Spider-Man: Homecoming‘s release the week after next, the BBFC have rated a short 1-minute teaser for Will Gluck’s Peter Rabbit adaptation. The first look at the mixed animation/live-action project was previously shown off earlier this week to attendees at CineEurope. Stay tuned, as we will be sure to update when more info comes in.

Peter’s feud with Mr. McGregor escalates over both the vegetable treasure in McGregor’s forbidden garden and their rivalry for the affections of the warm-hearted animal lover who lives next door.

Starring Rose Byrne and Domhnall Gleeson, and featuring the voices of Daisy Ridley, Elizabeth Debicki, Margot Robbie and James Corden as the titular rabbit, Peter Rabbit arrives in the UK on March 16, followed by the U.S. on March 23.

