IN THE PIPELINE: First ‘Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle’ Trailer Imminent

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has been teasing us with details from the upcoming sequel/remake of Jumanji for quite some time. Now, after footage has screened for attendees at CinemaCon in March and CineEurope this week, the first look at the film is about to be unleashed on the public.

The first (and full – not a teaser) trailer for Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle has been rated overnight by Consumer Protection BC, and we expect it to arrive online in the coming weeks – no doubt in time for Spider-Man: Homecoming. Stay tuned here for more info as we get it. (h/t @ReelFada on Twitter)

When four high-school kids discover an old video game console with a game they’ve never heard of – Jumanji – they are immediately drawn into the game’s jungle setting, literally becoming the avatars they chose: gamer Spencer becomes a brawny adventurer; football jock Fridge loses (in his words) “the top two feet of his body” and becomes an Einstein; popular girl Bethany becomes a middle-aged male professor; and wallflower Martha becomes a badass warrior. What they discover is that you don’t just play Jumanji – you must survive it. To beat the game and return to the real world, they’ll have to go on the most dangerous adventure of their lives, discover what Alan Parrish left 20 years ago, and change the way they think about themselves – or they’ll be stuck in the game forever…

Starring Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart and Karen Gillan, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle is released December 22 in the U.S., followed by the UK on December 26.

