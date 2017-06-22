Chadwick Boseman Is ‘Marshall’ In First Trailer

Long before he sat on the United States Supreme Court or claimed victory in Brown v. Board of Education, Thurgood Marshall was a young rabble-rousing attorney for the NAACP. The new motion picture, MARSHALL, is the true story of his greatest challenge in those early days – a fight he fought alongside attorney Sam Friedman, a young lawyer with no experience in criminal law: the case of black chauffeur Joseph Spell, accused by his white employer, Eleanor Strubing, of sexual assault and attempted murder.
Also starring Josh Gad, Kate Hudson, Sterling K. Brown and Dan Stevens, Marshall is released in the U.S. on October 13, with a UK date to be announced.
Advertisements